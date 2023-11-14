Bossip Video

Fans are still looking for any signs they can to finally confirm the longstanding rumors that Halle Bailey is pregnant–and a new video posted by her boyfriend DDG might be just the proof they’re pining for.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Youtuber-turned-rapper posted multiple videos to his Snapchat story showing just how much he’s enjoying his tropical vacation which many suspect is a babymoon. But, while he’s basking in the sun with his girlfriend, DDG seems to have accidentally posted some clips where Halle has what appears to be a visible baby bump.

In one video posted by DDG, eagle-eyed fans noticed The Little Mermaid star’s reflection in his sunglasses, in which you can catch a glimpse of her physique in her bikini.

In case that shot wasn’t proof enough, another video gives us an even better glimpse at Bailey’s rumored bump, especially after the video was slowed down by fans on X.

Halle did post her own pictures from their vacation, but she didn’t risk having her stomach visible, taking photos from the back while looking gorgeous in a blue bikini. The orientation of these photos only got more people talking about her seemingly trying to hide her rumored pregnancy.

This big reveal from DDG’s Snapchat stories comes after the couple first sparked pregnancy rumors on Oct. 16, when The Shade Room posted photos of the pair walking in Santa Monica, California. At the time, there had already been whispers of a possible Halle pregnancy, but these flicks were the first time the singer was seen with what seemed to be a very visible bump.

In recent months, Bailey has been seen wearing nothing but big, puffy dresses, or outfits that conceal her stomach, like her yellow ensemble at Fashion Week in Milan.

Neither Halle nor DDG have responded to the speculation directly, but the YouTuber recently trolled fans on Twitter writing; “The Internet is so gullible.”