R&B superstar Fantasia Barrino shut down the 50th annual Bayou Classic with her stellar halftime show.

Thousands of fans packed the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the 50th Bayou Classic featuring Southern and Grambling State universities.

The Bayou Classic is an annual college football classic rivalry game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars, first held under that name in 1974 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, although the series itself actually began in 1932.

The Bayou Classic is a staple in the community of New Orleans and brings culture, excellence and tradition to the city. While many fans go to cheer on the teams, everyone knows halftime is game time!

The rivalry between Southern and Grambling goes beyond the gridiron. Both bands are known for energizing the crowds and getting fans out of their seats.

The youngest winner of American Idol joined Southern University for their halftime performance and gave the audience exactly what they needed! She sang her classic hits “When I See You,” “Free Yourself,” and “Lose to Win.” Fantasia also performed her own rendition of “Overnight Scenario,” a DC Go-Go classic!

Rapper Boosie was in the front row supporting and vibing to Fantasia’s performance as well as thousands of fans.

Fantasia’s halftime show was a hit! Fans took to social media to give Fantasia her flowers after getting down on the field.

“Tasia can do no wrong in my eyes! I love thisðŸ˜,” one user wrote.

“She killedddd it!!!! The energy live was insane â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸,” one commented.

“In all my years of DC LIVING, I never heard the “Overnight Scenario” sang like that….. and I’m not mad at it ðŸ¤·ðŸ¿‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ«¡ðŸ«¡ðŸ«¡,” another user added.

Fantasia has had an amazing career and kickstarted her stardom at age 19 as one of the youngest winners of “American Idol,” in 2004. Since hitting the national stage, she’s racked up multiple awards, including a 2011 Grammy and two others from Billboard.

She’s also taken her talents to Broadway and will star in the 2023 film iteration of The Color Purple with Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and Danielle Brooks. The film is set for release on Christmas 2023.

Southern came up with two big goal-line stands to beat Grambling 27-22 Saturday afternoon in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic at the New Orleans Superdome.