A hopeful Boosie Badazz attempted to have his San Diego gun case dismissed arguing it was unconstitutional, but a Judge denied his request.

Boosie Badazz found himself in a world of trouble after catching a gun charge in San Diego. He was arrested outside a courthouse in June after allegedly being spotted on Instagram live with a fire arm. Being caught with a gun in San Diego is bad enough but being caught as a convicted felon is even worse. After being released Boosie moved to have the case dismissed. The rapper cited the Supreme Court’s landmark Bruen decision as a reason for his request. Arguing that it is unconstitutional to prohibit a convicted felon from possessing a gun.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Boosie isn’t the first person to present the argument in San Diego courts. Furthermore, the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen has given hope to felons facing gun charges.

“Nothing in Mr. Hatch’s motion persuades this Court that these holdings are incorrect or that the Court otherwise has the right to disregard binding Ninth Circuit precedent here,” District Judge Cathy Bencivengo wrote in her order denying the musician’s motion.

Unfortunately, Judge Cathy Bencivengo denied his order for a dismissal and the case is likely heading to trial. Additionally, Boosie’s attorney Meghan Blanco still maintains he is innocent and is ready to fight the case.