The Family Hustle turned into a family feud when King Harris got into a fight with his parents, T.I. and Tiny Harris, on camera.

Loved ones across the country clashed over Thanksgiving weekend, and it looks like T.I.’s family is no different. The fun and games at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints match took a nasty turn on Sunday. HipHopDX reports the father and son got into a luxury suite squabble on IG Live about King’s childhood.

King Harris Argues With T.I. About Not Having A “Silver Spoon” Upbringing

The father and son went from watching hard blows on the field to nearly throwing them. When King referenced a difficult childhood, his music mogul parents quickly clapped back.

“King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don’t know what you talking ’bout,” T.I. snapped. “To make him look better, he [T.I.] say shit that he know not true. Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life,” the teen responded.

The tension began to escalate as the twinning twosome went back and forth. Despite their former VH1 reality show, there’s a lot the public didn’t know. As the exchange continued, both men put each other on blast.

Fans of the series saw King seemingly living the sweet life in their Atlanta mansion. However, he claims he spent much of his childhood at his grandmother’s house, where he could be “outside in the neighborhood” and “get into fights.”

T.I. exposed that his son “cried like a baby” to go back to grandma’s house. He also said King would often “hold [his] breath and throw tantrums.” Tiny cosigned, adding that King preferred his grandmother because she let him “suck a pacifier until he was 12 years old.”

“He capping! He capping! I stand on business,” King yelled, before saying, “You want to hide it from the world? I’ll put it out there for them to see!”

See how the Harris family feud led to T.I. putting King in a headlock after the flip!