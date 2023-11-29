Bossip Video

Vintage Frames Company and artist Trouble Andrew are announcing an Art Basel event to launch a new collaboration.

One of the coolest and most luxurious eyewear brands on the market is Vintage Frames. The brand has a signature look and feel with products that stand out from a mile away. Adam Sandler sported a pair of the frames in his critically acclaimed movie Uncut Gems…

and Jim Jones seemingly can’t keep his Vintage Frames “Vamp Life” collaboration in stock due to the insane demand.

Every year when Art Basel rolls around, the brand somehow manages to pull off the hottest event with the craziest collaboration. This year is no different as the eyewear company will host an event with artist Trevor “Trouble” Andrew aka Gucci Ghost for a unique frames collaboration during the annual art fair.

The event will go down at Frames’ Flagship store in Miami from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on December 7. The pair will also launch a collaboration which was two years in the making. The collaboration is based on Trevor’s “Dirty Cigs Series” which he personally used to quit smoking and sold for $40,000.

The frames feature cigarettes for arms and will be available alongside one of 50 numbered prints. Each print will be available on-site for $1,000.

You can take a look at the collaboration below.