GloRilla, Doja Cat & TOKiMONSTA Headline Star-Powered Meta House At Art Basel

Art Basel was LIT!

Meta took over Art Basel with its buzzy #MetaHouse headlined by GloRilla, Doja Cat, and TOKiMONSTA who rocked the first-of-its-kind mixed reality playground while advancing the next generation of creativity.

“This was my first time at Art Basel and I was excited to perform at Meta House,” said GloRilla. “Glad I was included in an event celebrating artists and creatives in a unique way. Miami is always fun and I appreciate everyone who came out to support!”

The 3-day experience went down at Miami’s Soho Pool House and Sacred Space in Wynwood Arts District where over 3,000 guests vibed to performances and DJ sets by Coco and Breezy, Kitty Cash, Andre Power, BASHMENT, Pangea Sound, Peachfuzz, and StarSixty9.

Notable guests included Quincy, Becky G, Ricky Thompson, Denzel Dion, SAINt JHN, Jade Novah, Hello Tefi, Nigel Sylvester, Yes Julz, Speckled Brownie, Mr. Naisgai, and more.

The creative community curated every inch of the space and pushed the boundaries of their traditional artistry into AR/VR for the first time.

Guests enjoyed interactive AR murals and structures by mixed-reality artists COVL, Morel, and Nina Chanel, VR building workshops led by YONK, carefully curated spaces like the inflatable sculpture garden by Milkman, and work displayed throughout by artist Dapper Lou.

In partnership with SpringHill, Meta co-hosted the ‘#MakeItTillYouMakeIt’ gallery–a curated fine art showcase that also held day-time programming with panel discussions moderated by CultureCon & The Creative Collective NYC Founder Imani Ellis alongside featured talent including Reyna Noriega, JN Silva, CJ Vega, and more as well as a live painting by David Garibaldi.

“Meta House is a first-of-its-kind mixed reality playground,” said Vivienne Walsh, Director of Meta Brand Marketing. “We’re dedicated to advancing the future of creativity into mixed reality spaces and really see that coming to life in a major way here at Miami Art Week. We’ve been so excited to work with artists like COVL, who brought her incredible ‘Nuevo Norte’ VR installation into Meta House as an interactive AR mural. It’s been a crowd favorite and we can’t wait for what’s to come as more artists explore their creative expression in new, immersive mediums giving new opportunities for people to connect.”

Check out all of the selects below: