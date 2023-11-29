Bossip Video

We’d say the gang is all here but… ya know Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cut ties with Erica Mena after her comments about Spice earlier this year.

MTV announced Tuesday the highly-anticipated return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiering on Tuesday, January 9th at 8pm ET/PT. Rap superstar Saucy Santana joins the series alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, and ZellSwag.

After an explosive mid-season finale, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns with all-new episodes focused on healing after last season’s intense division. As the crew moves toward a new renaissance, intent on restoration and renewal, some members realize that the road to healing and finding joy, brings up a host of unresolved trauma including addiction,grief, infertility, abuse, and assault, which causes them to shed their tough exteriors and make way for vulnerability.

Spice is on a journey of accountability and redemption as she tours the world. She is also getting back into activism with the Grace Hamilton Foundation and campaigns alongside Yandy to get the vote out. Rasheeda and Kirk Frost continue to build generational wealth by purchasing land, flipping homes, managing their fashion store, “Pressed ATL” and their brunch spot “Frost Bistro.” Yandy and Mendeecees have reached mogul status in Atlanta with their multiple million dollar businesses while simultaneously exploring running for City Council. Yandy is also supporting her cousin through the IVF process by donating her eggs to her. Supermom Bambi reinvents herself as she celebrates her independence from Scrappy. Renni experiences a healing journey of her own as she works ardently on building a better foundation for her family. Karlie Redd makes her music career a top priority and Erica Banks is on a roller coaster with her record label and is pushing through independently until the dust settles and she can find her way back to the top of the charts. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum ZellSwag joins Atlanta as he openly embraces his sexuality with his new relationship with Saucy Santana.

Catch-up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV.

