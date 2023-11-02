“Not racist” Erica Mena NW45 foundation flagrantly refused to apologize to Spice for the “monkey” mayhem that unfurled on #LHHATL despite asking the Black community for forgiveness.

The former reality TV star recently opened up about her disgraced departure from Love & Hip-Hop after she was fired for hurling the racist slur, “blue monkey,” during a fight with Spice

In a recent interview on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, Erica packed on her best “blackfishing” bronzer to apologize to Black fans but she still had smoke for Spice and her “weird” ex-bestie Sierra Gates.

Oh, Erica…

This NW45 tan is flagrant https://t.co/Jp6tUSng7F — Old Miami (@flyChy) October 25, 2023

🤣🤣Not Erica Mena tanning herself 4 shades darker to come defend the racial slur she made on LAHH on Carlos King podcast💀 — Adillah (@AD1LLXH) October 24, 2023

As BOSSIP previously reported, Erica’s “blue monkey” comment sent shockwaves through the L#HHATL cast and social media. Following days of online outrage, the franchise announced firing Erica on Instagram and that she would not appear in future seasons. ALLBLK also fired her from the series Hush in the aftermath.

Although Erica claims she wants to “take accountability,” she spent much of the interview pointing fingers at the show’s producers as well as Spice, Sierra Gates, and Yandy Smith. She claimed that Spice and other cast members didn’t even know about the “monkey” comment until producers told them for “great ratings.”

“If it’s as bad as the network says it is, why wasn’t I let go a long time ago?” she asked. “I would’ve been more content with that than the way they did it. You promoted this fight for most of the year.”

“I really feel like production went and they were like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be great ratings, let’s go with it.’ And what they failed to realize is yeah, it brought ratings but it also brought backlash that you now have to save face for and probably lost a lot of sponsorship.”

Copping pleas to save face and secure the bag after disrespecting Black people? Well, that sounds familiar.

Several comments clocked that Erica is seemingly doing the same thing after fumbling multiple bags in the backlash. “I knew I f***ed up,” she said.

erica mena’s being hypocritical in this interview. saying LHH only fired her to save sponsorships is the same thing she’s doing.

she’s only apologizing because she lost money. glass house.. throwing stones.. — Big A (@TheeLetterA) October 31, 2023

Erica claims that she wasn’t thinking about race when she went toe to toe with Spice. She explained that the racist nature of the insult was just a “coincidence.”

Check out Erica Mena’s explanation of calling Spice a “blue monkey” and what fans didn’t see behind the scenes after the jump!