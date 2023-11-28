Bossip Video

Hey, rappers, do yourself and a favor and stop hiring your goofy a**, bozo a**, clown a** homies to “protect” you.

Nardo Wick might not be a household name but after this story makes its rounds, people who have never heard a note of his music will remember his name forever. A viral video is currently circulating social media that shows a young white fan approaching Wick’s entourage in a parking lot to ask for a photograph. When the fan gets close to the vehicle that the crew appears to be riding in, an unnamed “security guard” viciously punches the fan and that attack is followed up by another punch from a another cowardly hanger-on.

Peep the disturbing video below.

According to TMZ, the young man’s name is George Obregon Jr. and he is 20-years-old. His mother, Michelle Obregon, is blasting Nardo and his team on social media and she is not biting her tongue!

For his part, Nardo took to Instagram to apologize and show contrition for the way his “friends” acted…

Both Nardo and his manager mother have been in touch with Michelle to keep abreast of George’s condition. TMZ has screenshots of their conversation and Michelle tells Nardo’s mom that the hospital ran CT scans on George that show that he is suffering from brain bleeding. She also relayed that George’s head was hurting about a “7-8” (out of 10) and that he was being transferred to critical care.

The Tampa Police Department is working to identify the men responsible. There’s no word on whether or not Nardo and his family and cooperating with their investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Prayers up for George Obregon. Hot hell for the savages who attacked him.