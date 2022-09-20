Bossip Video

Over the weekend fans in Vancouver attended the Breakout Festival anticipating a performance from one of the hottest rappers in the game, but when that didn’t happen things took a turn for the worse.

Lil Baby was scheduled to hit the stage but pulled out citing that he was under the weather and suffering from “tour exhaustion.”

The rapper, 27, has been moving nonstop over the past few years and recently was on a North American tour with Chris Brown. On top of that, he is hard at work finishing his upcoming album It’s Only Me will drop on October 14th so his him citing an illness seemed formidable. But as pointed out by TMZ, he was spotted partying until 3 a.m. at Zouk Nightclub alongside boxer Canelo Alvarez, Travis Scott, DJ Drama, and other celebs.

Baby released a statement to fans apologizing for canceling saying;

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, the Breakout Festival and to everyone who was in attendance!” Baby wrote. “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”

But that didn’t stop them from rioting by destroying tents and other structures at the festival.

BreakOut Festival Issues A Statement On The Riot

Festival organizers released a statement strongly condemning the fans’ actions.

“Following an announcement that the headliner at BreakOut Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park,” organizers said in a statement. “At this time our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behavior that ensued.”

Canadian Police reportedly arrested seven people and estimated that thousands of dollars in damage was caused.

What do YOU think about fans rioting over Lil Baby?