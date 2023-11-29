Netflix’s new competition series Squid Game: The Challenge premiered at #1 for English series last week when it debuted.

That makes total sense because we are completely HOOKED! We’re guessing that plenty of y’all are too. Squid Game: The Challenge eliminated players Dani and Spencer spoke with BOSSIP ahead of the show airing to discuss some fears they had about friends and family seeing the show. Both players were eliminated after failing the dalgona challenge and both of their exits were very memorable, with Dani admitting on camera that she felt badly for eliminating a very nice player without any real reason and Spencer suffering from anxiety that made him both teary and nearly nauseous.

“I definitely think besides the fact that I was a little bit cutthroat, I’m sure they’re gonna give me a hard time for that, I think it’s just going to be maybe a little challenging to to hear back how hard of a time I was going through then,” Dani told BOSSIP. “I was pretty hard on myself so just hearing that back and having my family and friends see what I was going through might be hard.”

Meanwhile, Spencer stood strongly about baring his emotions ahead of the cookie cutting challenge that ultimately sent him packing.

“I feel pretty confident in me being myself during the show,” Spencer told BOSSIP. “I recognize that I’m a little more emotive and I try my best to wear my heart on my sleeve. I think I like that about myself so it’ll be embarrassing but I’m excited.”

We love to see it. Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden even assured Spencer that his sensitivity is a super power. After all, he wasn’t the only one to shed a few tears on camera. Have you guys watched the first five episodes yet?

Dani and Spencer also offered some advice to potential future contestants and had some funny ideas about what they’d choose for their personal elimination music.

Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming on Netflix. The platform will make the next four episodes available November 29.