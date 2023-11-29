Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors’ time in court has finally come and he’s got Ms. Good standing strong by his side.

Majors was seen holding hands with his girlfriend Meagan Good in New York City on Wednesday. The pair was spotted as the former appeared at New York Criminal Court for the first day of his trial in the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal case against him.

The Creed III star’s trial comes eight months after he was charged in connection with an alleged domestic dispute with Grace Jabbari. He was arrested on March 25 and charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

In October, Jabbari was also arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief, though she will not be prosecuted.

Majors and Good were also spotted together the day before the trial, proving their relationship is still going strong. In photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was seen holding his girlfriend close as the pair seemed to comfort one another.

The couple shared a meal at Jack’s Wife Freda on Tuesday, and while outside the restaurant, they showed off lots of PDA. In the pics, Good stands in front of her boyfriend as she leans back into him with his arms wrapped around her.

Despite the negativity surrounding Jonathan’s criminal case, it looks like Meagan is sticking by his side through it all.