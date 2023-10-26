Bossip Video

Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend who accused the Marvel actor of assault, was arrested at the 10th precinct in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Jabbari was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Following her arrest, she was released on a desk appearance and the DA has said they will not prosecute her on any charges related to the incident.

As for Majors, he is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault after being arrested on March 25 following the alleged domestic violence incident. At the time, police responded to a 911 call where Jabbari reported being assaulted by Majors. Officers noted that she had sustained minor injuries. The actor was released from police custody later that same day.