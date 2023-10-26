Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend who accused the Marvel actor of assault, was arrested at the 10th precinct in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Jabbari was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Following her arrest, she was released on a desk appearance and the DA has said they will not prosecute her on any charges related to the incident.
As for Majors, he is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault after being arrested on March 25 following the alleged domestic violence incident. At the time, police responded to a 911 call where Jabbari reported being assaulted by Majors. Officers noted that she had sustained minor injuries. The actor was released from police custody later that same day.
The Creed III star filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari in June, alleging that she was the one who attacked him that night. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has continually denied all wrongdoing on behalf of her client.
According to court documents, prosecutors told police that they will not prosecute Jabbari. Their reason for this was explained to be the belated nature of the allegations for the decision on any charges related to the incident, explaining that it comes as part of the routine process of evaluating cross complaints in domestic violence cases. Jabbari and her attorney were informed of this decision on Sept. 21.
Documents also state that an investigatory card–which is an NYPD document alerting officers that there is probable cause for an arrest–was also issued for Jabbari in late June. Prosecutors asked the NYPD to issue Jabbari a desk appearance ticket, which requires her to return to court at a specified date instead of waiting in custody for an arraignment.
