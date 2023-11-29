Elijah McClain is dead and those responsible are getting six figures and jobs.
Nathan Woodyard was found not guilty of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and now, according to The Guardian, he’s getting his job back and a fat check to go along with it. A spokesperson for the city of Aurora says that a city law mandated that Woodyard be offered his job back as a result of the exonerating verdict. Woodyard was the first officer to contact McClain after police received a call about a man who “looks sketchy” and eventually put the 23-year-old in a chokehold that led him to exclaim, “I can’t breathe” multiple times.
“[Woodyard] has elected to reintegrate with the APD and is currently on Restricted Duty (not in uniform, no public contact, and no enforcement actions) pending next steps in the reintegration process,” a city spokesperson, Ryan Luby, said in an email
The caller made it clear to the 911 operator that McClain was not carrying any weapons and was not causing damage or behaving in any way that suggested that he was violent. There was no reason whatsoever for Woodyard and his goons in blue should have approached him with aggression, much less try to subdue or arrest him. The last words that Elijah McClain can be heard saying to officers are, “I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting … I don’t even kill flies! I don’t eat meat … I respect all life … Forgive me! All I was trying to do was become better.”
F**k this pig and the jury that let him slide on killing a young Black man. Amerikkka is trash.
