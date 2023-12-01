BOSSIPBeTrippin: Our Fall Time Frolic Through Charleston, South Carolina In The All-New 2024 Hyundai Kona

Bossip Be Trippin!

We had the pleasure of exploring the gorgeous city of Charleston, South Carolina behind the wheel of Hyundai’s easy, breezy 2024 Hyundai Kona.

Billed as the “mighty SUV that does it all,” the all-new Kona “supports active lifestyles for customers of all ages while offering innovative technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected, and comfortable experience,” according to the official overview.

To fully enjoy the Kona experience, we followed a Hyundai-curated route through South Carolina’s biggest and oldest city known for its cobblestone streets, horse-drawn carriages, elegant French Quarter and Battery districts, and crisp fall weather.

The upscaled SUV handled smoothly through the picturesque outskirts of Charleston bristling with a kaleidoscope of colors peeking through the fall trees.

A true southern gem, Charleston is an appealing destination for weekend getaways with friends, family or that special someone who appreciates picnics in parks with delicious sandwiches (ideally from Publix).

Fans of the latest and greatest features will love the dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, 8-speaker Bose Premium Sound System, Digital Key 2 Touch (allowing owners to use compatible smartphones to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle), Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and next-generation infotainment system.

The second-generation Kona also boasts an all-electric variant that offers advanced safety, convenience, and outstanding electric range of 260 miles based on preliminary Hyundai internal estimates.

According to Hyundai, the boundary-pushing battery system (64.8-kWh) is estimated to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 43 minutes with available 400V fast-charging capability.

Customers can choose from electric and internal combustion powertrains, including a sporty N Line version.

“The all-new Kona and Kona Electric continue to build upon our extremely successful first-generation model, with outstanding efficiency, innovative technologies, distinctive styling, and comprehensive safety features,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “The new Kona Electric represents the next step forward in eco-friendly mobility solutions, a key model in Hyundai’s rapid transition to clean mobility and progress for humanity.”

Whether you’re traveling for business, pleasure or both, Charleston has something for you, especially if you enjoy outdoor markets, history-rich tours or the old-world luxury of famed hotel The Dewberry.

There’s also the food, seafood, soul food, all of the food, that makes the city worth visiting. Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls? 9.2/10, highly recommend.

At this point, we’d put Charleston up there with Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee as the emerging cities to watch in 2024.