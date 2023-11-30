Judge In Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Abuse Trial Approves Lawyers’ Request To Keep ‘Potentially Reputation Damaging’ Evidence Sealed

Jonathan Majors just got a big advantage in court ahead of his domestic abuse trial.

The actor’s motion to keep certain information withheld from the public was granted by a court judge, according to reports from The Jasmine Brand. This comes just in time for his upcoming trial.

Majors’ domestic assault charge is scheduled to be tried in court beginning Nov. 30. The Creed III star was arrested back in March after an alleged altercation between he and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabarri. The day after his arrest, he was charged with six counts of assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment in the second-degree.

Because opening arguments are on the horizon, reports say that the Marvel star’s attorneys requested that some of the information pertaining to the trial be sealed from the public and press. His lawyers reportedly argue that the information could “taint the jury pool” and keep the TV and film star from his right to a fair trial.

Play

As for the undisclosed info, there have not been any details shared about what his team doesn’t want getting leaked. Some insiders suggest it could have something to do with the exposé released subsequent his arrest; The article claimed that Majors had a list of alleged victims who accused of him of being emotionally and physically violent toward them.

The prosecution and the defense will reportedly argue if the “prejudicial and inflammatory” information should be introduced at trial during the upcoming court session.