Even though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just recently welcomed a new addition to their family, the Fenty Founder is reportedly already thinking about making their family even bigger.

After becoming a boy mom two times over, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rihanna would absolutely love to have a little girl of her own.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source revealed that “Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day.” They went on to say, “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

Now, the couple is “thrilled to be living out their dreams together,” a second insider tells the publication. Earlier this month, Rocky said that creating a family with Rihanna has been some of their best work so far.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” the rapper said in an Instagram interview with Complex magazine in November. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, both 35 officially started dating in 2020 after years of friendship. The pair went on to welcom their first son, RZA, two years later. Less than a year after giving birth, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant again during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. She have birth to son Riot Rose in August.

Since expanding their family for a second time, the musicians have been adjusting to life with a full house.