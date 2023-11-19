Bossip Video

Proud papa A$AP Rocky recently revealed his most successful collab with his superstar girlfriend is creating baby fashion killas.

The “Riot” rapper — born Rakim Athelaston Mayers — recently had a chat with Complex in Vegas at his Puma x F1 collection showing and on Friday, he was asked if Rihanna who’s a fashion icon in her own right, would collaborate with him at Puma.

The 35-year-old pivoted from the question however and told the interviewer his best work with his boo was creating their children RZA, 1, and 3-month-old Riot Rose.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just f****g just smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far”, the father of two said. He added, “Nothing’s better than that out there. Any design…I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”

Who would have known, A$AP Rocky, who was once known for his arrogance and ego, would become such a doting dad?

Complex reports that the”Good For You” rapper was named creative director of Puma x F1 just last month, where his duties will include managing the company’s lifestyle apparel, campaigns, and activation. A$AP will hold this coveted spot for the next few years.

“I have always loved motorsports from a distance and the chance to work with Puma and F1 felt like the best way to disrupt the category,” he shared with the publication in October. “I’m eager to explore the impact that streetwear and fashion can play beyond the track.” Rihanna seemed happy to celebrate her man’s new partnership as she attended the pop-up event wearing a brown leather coat with accented pockets, black pumps and a plethora of accessories. The ” Diamond” singer kept her hair simple wearing a simple cozy bun.

As expected, Rocky was decked out in Puma, sporting a pair of neon gloves with corresponding shoes, pants with the brand’s logo, and a baseball cap with the word “ALLAH” emblazoned in the fabric.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Previous Collaborations

The popular parents’ musical history started with Rihanna’s “Cockiness (Love It)” remix in 2011. Rocky’s verse on that song spurned the infamous moment when he grabbed Rihanna’s cakes during their 2012 performance at the MTV VMAs.

In 2013, he joined the North American leg of Rih Rih’s Diamonds tour, and that same year, Rihanna was the leading lady in his “Fashion Killa” music video.

Most recently the Harlem rapper honored his bad baby mama in his music video “D.M.B.” The 2022 visual featured a scene where he proposed to Rih via his gold grill and several moments of them being blissfully booed up.

We must agree, Rocky and Rih’s best collab is making beautiful babies but are they trying to tell us we will soon be blessed with little fashion killa number 3?

We shall see!