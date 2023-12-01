With the birth of Uzo Aduba’s baby girl, pink is the new black! “I’m a mommy, you guys!”

Congratulations are in order for the Netflix star and her husband, Robert Sweeting, who welcomed the birth of their first child together. Aduba brought the iconic character Crazy Eyes to life and embodied Shirley Chisolm in Ms. America. Now, she’s embracing her latest role as a mother.

Aduba, 42, took to Instagram to introduce the world to her daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem. She posted two adorable photos of herself holding the newborn in her hospital bed on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. “I’m a Mommy, you guys,” she wrote.

The second photo featured a black-and-white close-up of the infant’s tiny little feet in her arms.

“Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it,” she continued with a happy face and “#grateful.”

In June, the Emmy winner announced her baby blessing on the way. She posted a clip of herself cheesing while holding up a baby onesie.

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done,” she wrote on Instagram.

The world first got a glimpse of her baby bump at the Tony Awards. A source told Us Weekly in June that Sweeting was devoted and doting on his pregnant wife.

“Ryan’s been so sweet and doting toward Uzo, making sure she has everything she needs, whether it’s a cup of tea or a pillow for her back. He’ll fix her breakfast so she can stay in bed longer,” the insider told the publication.

In 2020, Aduba and Sweeting married in a secret ceremony and kept the union under wraps. In 2021, he revealed that he put a ring on it for their first anniversary.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever known, and I’m proud to be your husband,” he wrote.

Congratulations to Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting on their new baby girl!