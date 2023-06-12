Bossip Video

Did you happen to catch the 7 Annual Tony Awards Sunday night? We’re here to do our best to bring you up to speed if you missed out.

We have to start by saying Ariana Debose absolutely SLAYED as host for the second year in a row — this time with NO SCRIPT – due to the current WGA strike. Besides doing an amazing job hosting while winging it — she also got all the props for pretty much hurling herself from the top of some stairs during the opening performance.

Amazing right?

In addition to Ariana, Lupita Nyong’o also got the people talking when she stepped out on the magenta carpet in this incredible metallic breastplate and some simple black suiting.

She took to Instagram to explain that her “shameless” sartorial selection was actually the work of artist Misha Japanwala, created by a cast molded of her actual body.

“Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body,” Nyong’o explained in her caption. “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

Lupita further accessorized the look by adorning her baldie with some fresh artwork.

Lupita shared a sweet celebratory moment with her friend Saheem on the carpet. She paid tribute to the director Saturday in a lengthy post on Instagram detailing how the pair first met in Kenya in her teenage years performing in a local production of Romeo and Juliet:

One of the sweetest joys in life is watching your dear friends blossom, so let me take a moment to give it up for my heart blood, Saheem Ali (@saheemscene)🌻🌻🌻 In his directorial debut on Broadway this year, Saheem scored a Tony nomination for Best Direction of a Play for the tour-de-force, laugh-out-loud @fathambway. When I was 14 years old, Saheem and I met onstage in Kenya – he was Mercutio, I was Juliet. We didn’t become friends until 15 years later when we met in NY, both out of college and trying to figure out life as immigrants. We met up at a reading of a new play, and on our walk to get some tea (like true Kenyans), he opened up to me in an unprecedented way, and I followed suit. Our friendship grew steadily from that point. We’ve sprouted creatively, navigated life’s thorns, and branched out together in a way that has made my life better and brighter over the last decades.

We all deserve more friendships like this one!

We also loved that we got a baby bump reveal on the carpet! Uzo Aduba embraced orange being the new black while cradling her bump in her gorgeous Christian Siriano suit. Aduba, 42, is expecting her first baby with filmmaker husband Robert Sweeting.

“The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents,” an insider shared with PEOPLE magazine.

Congrats to the lovely couple!

Another pink carpet standout was Dominique Fishback, who wore this sequin black cutout gown. You likey?

Kandi Burrus went with a bold black and white look, with hubby Todd Tucker by her side.

Daughter Riley also joined in the fun. Doesn’t she look so pretty in this flirty yellow dress?

History was made last night y’all!

For the first time ever, Tony Awards were bestowed upon – not one – but TWO non-binary recipients! J. Harrison Ghee won Best Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role in a Musical for their performance in “Some Like It Hot.”

Alex Newell captured the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in “Shucked.”

“To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock,” Newell shared during their acceptance speech. “I love you all. Thank you for seeing me Broadway. I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Amazing speeches

The guys really brought their A game to the Tony’s as well. Colman Domingo was looking dapper for the big night.

Common also came correctly.

But our favorite may have been Yahya Abdul-Mateen II… We just love the blue suit and how much fun he looked like he was having posing.

Yahya was joined by his boo stylist Jan-Michael Quammie.

Samuel L. Jackson also made it a date night with wife Latanya Richardson Jackson. The dope thing this couple is they work together sometimes, with Latanya often producing projects that Samuel stars in.

Case in point – Apple TV + project The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray which co-starred Dominique Fishback. Isn’t that nice they were able to reunite?