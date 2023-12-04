Tiffany Haddish is alluding to the start of a new journey in a recent birthday message to herself.

The comedian celebrated her 44th birthday Sunday, Dec. 3.Haddish posted a clip of herself performing in a big, cabaret-type show at a private party where she could be seen front and center in front of a lot of friends.

In her caption, she not only wished herself a happy birthday, but alluded to making some life changes in this upcoming year.

“Happy Birthday to meðŸŽ¼ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽµðŸŽ¶!!!!!. I am ready for my next chapter in life,” Tiffany began in her lengthy caption. “I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns.” She continued, “Also I want to thank the beautiful woman in Eritrea ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡· that made my dress I wish I could remember your name. But I told you I would wear it and the world would see. I keep my promises anyone that knows me knows that. It might take some time but I always keep my promise. Just ask God.”

The actress’s emphasis on keeping promises comes following her second DUI arrest in two years just a few weeks ago.

Last month, Haddish said she will seek help so she can “learn balance and boundaries” after the arrest, and in her birthday post, she seems to be alluding to just that.

According to reports from Page Six, Tiffany was one of the famous faces at Paris Hilton’s “Slivmas” holiday party earlier last week, and they say she was completely sober there.