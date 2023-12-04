Tiffany Haddish is alluding to the start of a new journey in a recent birthday message to herself.
In her caption, she not only wished herself a happy birthday, but alluded to making some life changes in this upcoming year.
“Happy Birthday to meðŸŽ¼ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽµðŸŽ¶!!!!!. I am ready for my next chapter in life,” Tiffany began in her lengthy caption. “I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns.”
She continued, “Also I want to thank the beautiful woman in Eritrea ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡· that made my dress I wish I could remember your name. But I told you I would wear it and the world would see. I keep my promises anyone that knows me knows that. It might take some time but I always keep my promise. Just ask God.”
The actress’s emphasis on keeping promises comes following her second DUI arrest in two years just a few weeks ago.
Last month, Haddish said she will seek help so she can “learn balance and boundaries” after the arrest, and in her birthday post, she seems to be alluding to just that.
According to reports from Page Six, Tiffany was one of the famous faces at Paris Hilton’s “Slivmas” holiday party earlier last week, and they say she was completely sober there.
The site’s sources say that Haddish was in a festive, and sober, frame of mind at the party. One partygoer said they spotted the comedian “snapping pics with Santa” and hanging with comedy fixture Jeff Beacher.
Another source who attended Hilton’s party told the outlet Haddish was “very sober, and not drinking at all.”
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.