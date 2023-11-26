Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence after performing at the Laugh Factory, and returned to the stage to address her DUI bust.

The Post has learned the 43-year-old comedian was taken into custody Friday morning after being cuffed in the streets of Beverly Hills.

According to Lt. Chris Coulter, law enforcement was dispatched after a concerned citizen phoned in around 5:45 a.m. The good Samaritan informed officials that a stopped vehicle was in the middle of Beverly Drive. The Grammy winner allegedly fell asleep and slumped over the wheel while the car was still running.

Luckily, Haddish didn’t collide with other motorists. Police processed her Friday morning and released her later in the day. TMZ photogs captured The Last Black Unicorn as she was taken away in handcuffs.

“My understanding is she was parked in the lanes of traffic,” the lieutenant told The Post. Tiffany was placed in the back of a squad car around 7 a.m. after the officer conducted an investigation.

Before The Arrest, Tiffany Haddish Documented Her Rowdy And Reckless Night On Social Media

The night of the incident, Haddish took to Instagram and posted a clip outside of Emma Habesha restaurant, where she was refused entry.

“What up y’all. So, now I’m in Inglewood. And I’m trying to go to the Habesha party. Trying to get my East African on. I’ve been partying with the white people, now I’m trying to party with my East Africans and they won’t let me in the club.” She quipped, “They won’t even let the Haddish in the club. No Haddish. No Haddish. —ish can’t come to the party.” She continued, “D**n, I’ve been turned away from fancier places.” “They got good food here though,” she added. “Yep, it’s a party up in there. Cars parked all up and down the street but they won’t let the Haddish in.” “They say they ain’t letting nobody else in. I seen someone leave though,” Tiffany noted.

The eatery eventually allows Haddish to enter with her three brothers. Once inside, she immediately heads to the bar.

Despite the rocky start, the comedian received a lot of love from partygoers. However, showed concern in her comments after learning of her DUI arrest. Some assumed security wouldn’t allow her to enter because she was intoxicated.

A commenter wrote under her post, “Girlllll please get help. You could of killed someone. This is your second time. Get sober. There’s nothing wrong with getting help.” Another added, “I love you Tiffany. Always have someone who can drive you. Don’t’ worry about the negative comments. They’ll be on somebody else’s page beng negative too. Real fans will hold you accountable without talking s**t. Peace and happiness Tiff.”

One fan speculated she was numbing herself with alcohol as she is not yet over her ex-boyfriend, rapper Common.

“Let’s pray for her guys. She needs deliverance. The whole situation with Jennifer Hudson and Common being a new couple got her out of sync. She hasn’t gotten over him yet for dumping her.”

The Emmy Award winner’s arrest follows her performance at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the 43rd Thanksgiving celebration — a free event for the community.

Tiffany was also scheduled to perform the following evening at Long Beach’s Laugh Factory.

Check out Tiffany Haddish addressing the DUI onstage at the Laugh Factory hours after her release after the flip!