Republicans and bible-thumping conservative types have been praying for the day when women and doctors would be imprisoned and punished for making personal and medical decisions. Sadly, that day has arrived no thanks to the Trump-appointed Supreme Court judges who chose their religious zealotry over the will of the women of America.

The fight against abortion has led to some very ugly people making some very ugly arguments in an attempt to exact revenge against those they deem amoral criminals. Some of these folks are so gung-ho about their moral grandstanding that they are even down to punish women who have miscarriages! According to WKBN27 in Ohio, a 33-year-old woman named Brittany Watts has been criminally charged with felony abuse of a corpse after she suffered a nonviable pregnancy at her home. Watts was 22 weeks pregnant on Sept. 22, 2023 when she passed the remains of a growing fetus into the toilet in her bathroom. Upon flushing the toilet, the pipes became clogged and when she tried to plunge the commode, detectives were called to investigate the death of a child. On Nov. 2, 2023, Watts was wrought with emotion when she learned that the case against her would be moving to a Trumbull County grand jury to decide whether or not the charges are appropriate.

Forensic pathologist Dr. George Sterbenz testified an autopsy found no injury to the fetus, and that the unborn fetus had died before passing through the birth canal. He said Watts’ medical records showed she visited the hospital twice before the delivery.