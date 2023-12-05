Cardi B and Offset are sparking split rumors once again after their latest social media antics.
The musicians have unfollowed one another on Instagram, according to reports from Page Six.
Not only that, the “Be Careful” rapper also shared some cryptic messages to her Instagram Story on Monday, which only further fuel the idea that there could be trouble in paradise.
“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” she wrote on one slide, which was followed by, “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”
The same day, the Migos member took to his own IG Story to share a snippet of Al Pacino’s Scarface character shouting, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”
This news comes after Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show in Los Angeles over the weekend. While there were a bunch of the rapper’s celebrity friends in attendance to support, her husband was noticeably absent.
The latest rumors of a split come months after the couple made headlines over the summer after Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him.
“My wife f**ked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come,” he wrote on his Instagram Story in June.
Cardi quickly denied the allegation via Twitter Spaces.
“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”
“Listen,” she continued. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”
The mother of two went on to say that Offset was “spiraling and thinking s**t” that wasn’t true.
