Cardi B shut down the runway and made her debut on the catwalk for the Balenciaga fall 2024 show.

Balenciaga brought out all the celebs for their fall 2024 show in Hollywood on Saturday. Setting the tone for the show was none other than fashion icon in the making, Cardi B. The Grammy winner hit the street-turned-runway in a show-stopping royal blue fur coat.

It was a match made in high fashion heaven. Balenciaga already tapped Cardi as the face of two campaigns before convincing her to become a surprise model. The “Bongos” rapper took the role seriously, morphing out of her signature style with a low sleek floor-length ponytail and pencil-thin eyebrows.

Celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Wayne and Keith Powers, just to name a few!

Several models hit the runway with cell phones, yoga mats and Balenciaga-branded water bottles and takeout coffee cups as extra accessories. The main item that caught the most attention was an Erewhon grocery bag. The luxury label reimagined it as a handbag with a small Balenciaga logo above the grocery store’s. This was a special collab with the famous L.A.-based health food company.

Other celebrities in the audience included 2 Chainz, Sexxy Red, Teyana Taylor, Eva Longoria and many, many more!

The entire show was a perfect L.A. vibe. From the Hancock Park neighborhood to the quiet residential street lined with palm trees and mansions to the iconic Hollywood sign in the distance as the ultimate backdrop.

Check out some of the looks from Balenciaga Fall 2024 below.