Bossip Video

Mariah Carey reveals she’s looking forward to Christmas this year because “Last Year’s Wasn’t the Greatest”.

When the weather gets chilly and leaves start to hit the ground it only means one thing, Mariah is on the way. No one has dominated Christmas like Mariah Carey in recent years. At this point, Santa better watch out because she could be the face of the holiday soon. According to People, even with all the joy surrounding the holiday and dispite her involvement sometimes it isn’t always fun.

Last holiday season she was officially denied the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ by the Federal Trademark Board. Something that put a cloud over the 2022 holiday season for the singer.

“Years? What are years? I’m unfamiliar with them,” the 54-year-old vocalist joked in her digital cover story with People, adding that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime.” “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she continued. “Since last year -because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Even if the higher powers will not recognize her as the queen of Christmas rest assured we will. From her tour, Mattel Barbie Doll, and everything else Carey branded her presence is felt on the holiday.

In the profile, Mariah also dishes on her children Roc and Roe joining in on her holiday cheer.

“As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it’s really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage.” Carey says she doesn’t want to speak too much for them, wanting to let Roc and Roe, as she calls them, be their own people. “I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform. Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he’s doing for the show.” During the show Roc raps during “Here Comes Santa Claus,”and Roe sings with her mom on “Jesus Born on This Day.”

Carey at the very least just wants to enjoy the holiday season and provide cheer to everyone. Additionally, we all look forward to it and Christmas just wouldn’t feel the same without it.

Also, it’s really hard to be in a bad mood when you hear her voice during the holidays.