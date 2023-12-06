Bossip Video

Cardi B is only further fueling the breakup rumors surrounding her marriage.

During an Instagram Live obtained by Gossip Of the City, the “WAP” rapper can be heard encouraging her followers to better their lives now instead of waiting for the new year.

“Don’t wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year,” she told her viewers. The entertainer continued: “We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B***h, I’m taking that s**t to the f***ing heart!”

Cardi went on to explain that she is making changes in her career, finances and personal life because she knows where she “wanna be in life.”

“You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people,” she said while getting emotional. “A lot of people are dead weight, too.” the former reality star emphasized.

Cardi went on to explain that as a Libra, she always wants to protect other people’s feelings and their image, but she’s putting an end to that for 2024.

“Next year is gonna be all about me,” she insisted. “Big shoes are going to have to get filled and some people are going to have to get the f**k out,” the rapper said. “Stop protecting other people’s feelings.”

This IG Live from Cardi comes shortly after fans realized the mother of two and her husband, Offset, were no longer following one another on Instagram.

While neither star–who tied the knot in 2017–have spoken directly about the status of their relationship, Cardi did post a cryptic message about “outgrowing relationships.”