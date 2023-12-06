Two actors who portray best friends in a STARZ series are telling BOSSIP about their characters’ shady business dealings and evolutions in season 3.

Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series.

This third season delves further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral, and pragmatic personality fans know.

**Spoilers ahead**

During the series premiere, watchers saw Kanan pull away further from his mother amid the reveal that Detective Burke is his real dad and amid her shadily ordering him to kill him to keep it a secret. Now with their trust broken, Kanan’s frustrated with his mother and completely ignoring her.

Kanan (MeKai Curtis) is now living with his best friend Famous (Antonio Ortiz) in a seedy apartment, but he doesn’t mind because the isolation from his mom is allowing him to start his drug dealing business. According to MeKai, Kanan’s evolution that’s seen him going from a “pup to a wolf” is continuing and he’s got his best friend by his side to witness it all.

“Season one he was real naive, real pup-like,” said Curtis to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Season two he’s starting to grow his legs a little more, he’s starting to nip at everybody else in the pack, season three he’s budding and really trying to spread his wings and do his own thing.”

Antonio Ortiz also added that viewers will see the friendship between Kanan and Famous evolve from a brotherly bond to business.

“With any close friendship yoiu’re gonna in volve your friendships in your business,” said Ortiz. “Whether it be through neccessity or choice, I feel that your best friend—you’re always gonna have their back regardless. In this season I feel like we’re gonna have a lot of weight put on each other.”

Watch our interview below.

New episodes of Raising Kanan premiere every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT.