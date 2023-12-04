Bossip Video

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 is here!

The Starz shined at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 premiere event featuring a screening of the first episode, 90’s-style Rap battle (in partnership with On The Radar Radio), and a reception at the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

Bustling with big NY energy, the exclusive event brought out the entire cast including Grammy and Tony-Award winner Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, Grantham Coleman, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and Erika Woods.

Other notable guests included Real Housewives of the Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lola Brooke, Bobby Shmurda, P-Valley star Gail Bean, Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine, Rapsody, and emerging rappers Scar Lip, Maiya the Don, Alex Tyree, and Journey Montana.

In the buzziest moment of the night, attendees were whisked off into 90’s Southside Jamaica, Queens for a nostalgic Rap cypher featuring rising stars Lakeyah, Sleazy World Go, YTB Fatt, Big Boss Vette, K Carbon, Don Q, Lil Zay Osama, and Connie Diiamond.

Check out more selects from the premiere event below:

In Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3, the Thomas family is reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin, and Lou-Lou.

Whether it’s Marvin trying to redeem himself, Raq finally coming clean, Lou wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, the Thompsons will find themselves confronting an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.

Check out the intense trailer below:

This season, fans can expect to see new faces including The Wire alum Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Pop” Henry and “Snaps” along with Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.”

The amazing Patina Miller returns as diabolical matriarch “Raquel Thomas” opposite MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan Stark.”

Also returning is Tony Danza as Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods, and Danza, Raising Kanan stars Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke,” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 premiered Friday, December 1, with new episodes airing on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, they will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 pm ET in Canada.