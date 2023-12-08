Bossip Video

The rumor mill is now circulating a scoop that Tiger Woods and Nike’s fruitful partnership could be coming to an end.

Outside of Michael Jordan one of Nike’s longest-running partnerships is with Professional Golfer Tiger Woods. The partnership began in 1996 and has lasted through ups and downs on both sides of the table. Last year Woods reportedly turned down around $1 Billion dollars to join the LIV according to CNN. Turning down that amount of money not only showed how loyal he was but also showed money doesn’t move him in any direction. With that being said a new rumor is shocking the internet and if true could shock the stock market as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, Nike and Woods could be going their separate ways with an announcement reportedly coming soon. Recently the No Laying Up podcast wondered if Woods’s upcoming run at the PNC Championship tournament might be his last time sporting the check. Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that besides a shirt or hat Woods doesn’t use any other Nike gear these days. With a public tournament appearance coming up, he won’t be able to avoid questions about the rumored split.

Furthermore, every sports outlet and stock market person reporting the “scoop” about the partnership ending has no details on the reason why. Honestly, we can’t think of any reason why the two would separate or if the rumor is legit. What do you think?

Tiger has been with Nike since he was 20 years old and they stayed with him during all his drama so expect an amicable split, if true.

Until then we will have to wait and see.