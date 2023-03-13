Bossip Video

Tiger Woods disputes his ex-girlfriend’s legal claim he verbally agreed to support her for 5 years in exchange for her “services”.

One of the greatest athletes in the world Tiger Woods has finally returned to competition after his nearly fatal car accident in 2021. His wreck should have been a major setback for someone this late in their career. However, thanks to the best surgeons in the world and physical therapy Tiger is back on the green. With Tiger back, it was only a matter of time before scandal and drama found their way to him. Last month Woods faced backlash after sliding his friend Justin Thomas a tampon while competing as a weird inside joke. Women empowerment groups wasted no time expressing their displeasure with his misogynistic joke forcing Woods to issue an apology. That small scandal would be nothing compared to Woods’s latest drama.

Tiger Woods Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For $30M Over Claims He Backed Out Of Deal To Take Care Of Her In Exchange For Her “Services”

According to TMZ, the professional golfer’s ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing him over their split. The split is so nasty she has filed a $30M lawsuit alleging he reneged on a promise to take care of her. Herman claims they had a verbal agreement that Tiger would support her and let her live in his house for at least 5 more years. To make matters worse she claims staying in his house was part of an agreement put in place in exchange for her “services”. She did not explain what services she was providing but we can all read between the lines. Woods and his legal team are firing back and calling the claims and lawsuit bogus.

“During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand. Mr. Woods never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the Residence.” Tigers attorneys stated in legal documents.

Another thing worth noting is how she alleges the relationship between her and Woods ended. Herman says Tiger’s team told her to pack a suitcase for a “short vacation” and dropped her at the airport. While dropping her at the airport she was allegedly informed the locks on the house were changed and the relationship was over. Woods’s legal team has disputed these wild claims as well. The legal team says he put her up in a nice resort and gave her cash for a new residence. No matter how much she received to purchase a new place it clearly wasn’t enough and she wants more.