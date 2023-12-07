Actress Keisha Nash has passed away at the age of 51.
Nash was married to Forest Whitaker for more than two decades, from 1996 until their divorce in 2018.
Whitaker and Nash’s daughter, True Whitaker, was the one to confirm her mother’s death. She posted a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday paying tribute to her mother, though a cause of death was not immediately provided.
“Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” the 25-year-old wrote over a black-and-white photo of her mother. “The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”
She went on to post a photo of her mom with lyrics from soul singer Donny Hathaway’s song “A Song For You” playing over the picture.
Nash’s family confirmed her death to Deadline.
Forest and Keisha met in 1994 on the set of Blown Away. In a 2020 interview with Essence, Nash revealed that she had already seen Whitaker’s performance in A Rage in Harlem in 1991, years before the two had met.
“Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit,” she said at the time.
The couple tied the knot in Jamaica in 1996. Whitaker filed for divorce in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to multiple reports.
Together, the couple share two daughters, Sonnet, 25, and True, 25.
