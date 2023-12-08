Bossip Video

OWN for the Holidays has arrived and we’re excited for this weekend’s offering — specifically in the form of the movie Christmas of Yes!

This Saturday, OWN will premiere Christmas of Yes starring Michele Weaver and Jeff Pierre. And lucky for you, we’ve got not one but TWO incredible exclusive clips for your viewing pleasure.

The film stars Weaver as Amy Bell who is a pro at turning down party invitations, vacations with friends, and even dates with eligible bachelors because she’s been laser-focused on her job. When her job is eliminated, her brother dares her to do something terrifying: say ‘yes’ to everything this holiday season. Check out the first clip below:

Play

First of all, you had me at Michele Weaver. That was cute right?

AND of course there is a curveball that comes along for Amy… You’ve got to see the chemistry between the two leads in this next scene.

Play

Oh we got the popcorn ready… This is about to be good!

Do you guys have holiday season rituals? We definitely love getting together with friends and family during our downtime and watching some holiday movies.

Christmas of Yes premieres Saturday, December 9 at 9pm EST.

Will you be watching?