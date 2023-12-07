Bossip Video

The producers and cast of The Color Purple pulled out all the stops at their Los Angeles purple carpet premiere Wednesday night!

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The film’s stars Colman Domingo and Fantasia Barrino looked incredible for their Los Angeles premiere — as they should! Colman plays Mister in the updated classic, while Fantasia is already getting major Oscar buzz for the reprisal of her Broadway role as Celie.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: JC Olivera/GA / Getty

Fantasia wore a black and white polka-dotted custom Sergio Hudson gown. We love it — what do you think?

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Danielle Brooks has also been getting some awards season buzz. She wore a hooded Nicholas Jebran gown.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Taraji P. Henson went bold in a black and white sculpted Vlora Mustafa gown.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Steven Simione / Getty

Halle Bailey went with a crimson ruffly empire look. She recently thanked her true fans for her support.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Steven Simione / Getty

Young Celie Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s dress paired a purple bodice with a yellow skirt. You likey?

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Gabi Wilson aka HER wore Pamella Roland to the premiere.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Here’s another look at the film’s ‘Squeak’, looking super pretty in purple.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Original The Color Purple star Margaret Avery was also on hand for the event.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Both Shug Averys, Taraji P. Henson and Margaret Avery had a moment together that made this carpet one of our favorites.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Ciara wore an all-white belly-baring Georges Hobeika look. We love the cape!

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

David Alan Grier wore an eclectic look for the big event. We love him and he loves us, so if he wants to mix plaid prints with floral, we’re here for it!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Blitz Bawazule wore purple from head to toe with a velvet hat, striped pants and boots, all in the royal color.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Wayman and Micah outdid themselves, styling Colman Domingo for his big night.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

We were fortunate to see the film early, and we can tell you now that Corey Hawkins did his big one as Harpo.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey wore Dolce & Gabbana for the big night

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Steven Simione / Getty

Fatima Robinson looked lovely in lavender. We’re telling y’all now she outdid herself with the choreography!

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Taraji P. Henson scored praise from director Blitz Bawazule for her look.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Oprah and Danielle Brooks loved up on author Alice Walker, the woman who started it all by penning her novel The Color Purple.

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: JC Olivera/GA / Getty

The cast got giddy over Ciara’s gold-embellished bump! We love how engaged this cast was on the carpet. You can tell they really bonded behind the scenes!

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

The film’s Harpo and Sophia, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks, also paired up for carpet pics.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Taraji showed Ciara’s bump big love!

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: JC Olivera/GA / Getty

 

Young Celie Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Young Nettie Halle Bailey had their carpet moment too and we love to see it.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros.'

Source: Stewart Cook / Getty

A director’s relationship with their actors is so vital and both Danielle Brooks and Blitz Bazawule delivered bigtime!

 

Hit the flip for more from the non-cast members in attendance.

12
