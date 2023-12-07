Bossip Video

The producers and cast of The Color Purple pulled out all the stops at their Los Angeles purple carpet premiere Wednesday night!

The film’s stars Colman Domingo and Fantasia Barrino looked incredible for their Los Angeles premiere — as they should! Colman plays Mister in the updated classic, while Fantasia is already getting major Oscar buzz for the reprisal of her Broadway role as Celie.

Fantasia wore a black and white polka-dotted custom Sergio Hudson gown. We love it — what do you think?

Danielle Brooks has also been getting some awards season buzz. She wore a hooded Nicholas Jebran gown.

Taraji P. Henson went bold in a black and white sculpted Vlora Mustafa gown.

Halle Bailey went with a crimson ruffly empire look. She recently thanked her true fans for her support.

Young Celie Phylicia Pearl Mpasi’s dress paired a purple bodice with a yellow skirt. You likey?

Gabi Wilson aka HER wore Pamella Roland to the premiere.

Here’s another look at the film’s ‘Squeak’, looking super pretty in purple.

Original The Color Purple star Margaret Avery was also on hand for the event.

Both Shug Averys, Taraji P. Henson and Margaret Avery had a moment together that made this carpet one of our favorites.

Ciara wore an all-white belly-baring Georges Hobeika look. We love the cape!

David Alan Grier wore an eclectic look for the big event. We love him and he loves us, so if he wants to mix plaid prints with floral, we’re here for it!

Blitz Bawazule wore purple from head to toe with a velvet hat, striped pants and boots, all in the royal color.

Wayman and Micah outdid themselves, styling Colman Domingo for his big night.

We were fortunate to see the film early, and we can tell you now that Corey Hawkins did his big one as Harpo.

Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey wore Dolce & Gabbana for the big night

Fatima Robinson looked lovely in lavender. We’re telling y’all now she outdid herself with the choreography!

Taraji P. Henson scored praise from director Blitz Bawazule for her look.

Oprah and Danielle Brooks loved up on author Alice Walker, the woman who started it all by penning her novel The Color Purple.

The cast got giddy over Ciara’s gold-embellished bump! We love how engaged this cast was on the carpet. You can tell they really bonded behind the scenes!

The film’s Harpo and Sophia, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks, also paired up for carpet pics.

Taraji showed Ciara’s bump big love!

Young Celie Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Young Nettie Halle Bailey had their carpet moment too and we love to see it.

A director’s relationship with their actors is so vital and both Danielle Brooks and Blitz Bazawule delivered bigtime!

