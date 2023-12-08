Two actors who portray sinister siblings on a STARZ series are telling BOSSIP about their characters. Not only that, but one of them is dishing on the steamy Southside Jamaica, Queens connection between a Kingpin and a Queenpin on the show.

Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series.

This third season delves further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral, and pragmatic personality fans know.

**Spoilers ahead**

During the series premiere, viewers met Ronnie (Grantham Coleman), the unsettling older brother of Unique (Joey Bada$$). Ronnie is newly released from jail and he’s already causing turmoil for his little brother’s life by popping up at his house unexpectedly with a dark aura in tow.

“I think you see where Nique gets it from, where he gets that commanding, that leadership,” Coleman told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Ronnie, we like to say that he’s amoral, rather than him being immoral, Ronnie, he understands right and wrong–Ronnie doesn’t rock in the right role.”

As far as Unique, in addition to the stress of having his brother back in his life, he’s exploring a new connection with his nemesis-turned-lover, Raq, and wondering if he can trust her.

The two have always had undeniable chemistry despite previously being enemies and after Unique saved Raq’s life, their relationship has reached new (smithereens smashing) heights.

“I don’t think trust is the word,” Bada$$ told Managing Editor Dani Canada about Unique and Raq’s hooking up this season. “I’d say that it’s definitely connection, there’s a connectivity that wasn’t there before. I feel like these two characters, it’s a Kingpin and Queenpin, there can’t be much trust between them.

I think Raq has every right to think in the back of her mind, like ‘Why is he doing this?'” he added. “And I think Unique has every right to be like in his mind, ‘Why is she doing this? It’s almost on some Mr. & Mrs. Smith type s***t, where maybe we wanna engage but, I can’t let my guard fully down.” “There’s always been a chemistry between these two characters that’s been undeniable despite what the history’s been, I mean listen, he did just save her life. Whatever weak spot there might have been for him, just got pried open.”

Watch our interview with Joey Bada$$ and Grantham Coleman above.

New episodes of Raising Kanan premiere every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT.