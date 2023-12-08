Bossip Video

Rihanna is considering all of the possibilities when it comes to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s trial.

The “1 Train” rapper is currently facing jail time after being accused of firing a semiautomatic handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli.

According to reports from Heat magazine, a source close to the couple has revealed that Rihanna is “terrified” of raising her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, alone in the potential absence of their father.

The “Diamonds” singer reportedly fears that she will become a “single mom” as the father of her kids faces jail time. The source claims Rih is trying to “stay calm” while hoping that her beau avoids any time in prison.

The outlet revealed that Rocky’s lawyers are assuring the Fenty founder that they will keep Rocky out of jail.

“But it’s pretty hard when everyone had assured her this wouldn’t even go to trial,” the insider said. “He’s facing nine years, and she’s terrified right now.” The source continued, “If the worst happens and they want to make an example of him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone. It’s a total nightmare and not something Rihanna ever thought she’d face.” “She’s so stressed out and losing sleep over this,” the insider added.

As for Rocky, he’s said to be “incredibly stressed out” about his future too.

