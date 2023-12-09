Bossip Video

Andre 3000 sat down with Gayle King and revealed why he hasn’t participated in any hip-hop 50 celebrations and confirmed a rap album isn’t a priority.

One of the most surprising things to happen this year was Andre 3000 unexpectedly blessing us with new music, sort of. He released his instrumental album New Blue Sun with all the flute sounds we didn’t know we needed. Additionally, 3 Stacks is also doing interviews and opening up about his confidence struggles when creating hip-hop music.

According to VIBE, Andre 3000 sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings and revealed why he’s been absent from Hip-Hop 50 celebrations.

“I wouldn’t want to be — I’m doing it just because I’m trying to meet an expectation,” he told Gayle King of his reasoning behind skipping out on appearing for any tribute performances. “I didn’t get into OutKast for that, you know.”

Furthermore, Andre 3000 once again had to address the highly requested rap album his fans are begging for. Unfortunately, his mood and hesitation are still at an all-time high when it comes to making a rap album.

“When people ask me about a rap album, ‘Man, I would love a rap album,’ I’m with you,” the 48-year-old continued “But it’s like, I want to be with you when I’m really on it… I don’t sit and try to rap every day like when I was younger, and that’s all I did when I was younger. I miss those times a lot, but it’s like life changes. Life moves on.”

Honestly, at this point, we have to give up hope and whenever he decides to rap again just be grateful it’s happening. For now, we can bask in the glory of securing flute tunes even if we wanted bars.

If we are lucky 3k will at least stay around and keep blessing us with these interviews.

You can watch the full extended interview with 3k and Gayle King below.