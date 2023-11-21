Bossip Video

The Atlanta Falcons are set to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop with a massive concert on November 26th.

On Sunday, November 26, the Atlanta Falcons are paying tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop in a major way. Surprisingly the Falcons have cooked up one of the best hip-hop 50 events we’ve seen thus far. Atlanta is without a doubt a big chapter in the story of hip-hop. According to a press release, the Falcons will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hip with a concert featuring local legends.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us,” said Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early nineties, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.” “This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta’s continued significance in the hip-hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy and the broader hip-hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity.”

The performance will happen during the game vs. Saints on November 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Artists set to grace stage include; Jermaine Duper, CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo, and more.

The press release also states even more artists are set to be honored during the program.

Other artists being honored pregame: Alley Boy, Baby D, Baby Tate, Big Bank, Big Kuntry, Big Oomp, Big Tigger, Block, Bonecrusher, Bow Wow, Boyz N Da Hood, Bubba Sparkxxx, Crime Mob, Fabo, Da Brat, Dallas Austin, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Drama, DJ Jelly, DJ Toomp, DJ Unk, Earthgang, East Side Boyz, F.L.Y., Goodie Mob, Gorilla Zoe, Hitman Sammy Sam, J Money, Jazze Pha, JID, K-Camp, Killer Mike, Kilo Ali, Lil Fate, Maceo, Money Man, Nitti Beats, Organized Noize, Pastor Troy, Peewee Longway, Poncho, Rasheeda, Rich Homie Quan, Rocko, Roscoe Dash, Lil Scrappy, Shop Boyz, Sonny Digital, Travis Porter, Young Nudy, Young Scooter, Youngbloodz, Yung Joc, Yung LA, Yung Ralph, and Zaytoven.

Holding down the creative for the evening will be DL Garfield who cooked up special visuals for the stadium’s massive 360 halo board. Additionally, exclusive memorabilia will be available at the stadium for fans to purchase as a souvenir from the epic game. If you love Atlanta, football, and hip-hop there isn’t a reason to miss the event this weekend.