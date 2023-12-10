Bossip Video

2 Chainz gave his fans a scare when he took to Instagram to reveal paramedics rushing him to the hospital due to a serious car accident.

According to TMZ, a representative for Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there was a crash involving three vehicles that occurred in Miami, a Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota.

Luckily, there were no fatalities. However, at least one adult male was transported to a local hospital. Authorities did not disclose his condition, nor his identity.

We do know that one of the people involved in the accident was 2 Chainz. He posted the video of himself in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

The accident reportedly occurred as 2 Chainz drove home early Saturday morning from a popular Miami strip club, Booby Trap.

While the Welcome 2 Collegrove star exited I-95, the report states a car hit him from behind. Responding officers suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence.

The crash caused extensive damage to the car on the front left driver’s side. Based on images of the wreck, the beloved rapper is lucky to survive. Thankfully, 2 Chainz is reportedly in stable condition despite suffering neck, and other potential injuries.

2 Chainz was in Miami for he and Lil Wayne‘s theatrical album visual screening and afterparty of “Welcome 2 Collegrove” at Art Basil.

BOSSIP sends prayers and healing energy his way for a speedy recovery.