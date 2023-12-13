Bossip Video

After months of hangups, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial finally began last month but it’s already experiencing an unexpected delay.

At this point, the highly anticipated trial has been likened to a made-for-television series because of its unexpected twists and turns.

Jury selection took almost a year, a juror went to jail for filming in the courtroom, and the trial lawyers have also caused issues for the presiding judge. In November, the case finally began opening arguments and more headline-making news occurred.

Now there’s another update. Earlier this week, news broke that the trial was delayed once again after Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in Fulton County Jail.

“Currently, we do not have comprehensive details regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack, but we are diligently monitoring Shannon’s condition,” reads a statement that Max Schardt, Stillwell’s lawyer, shared with Pitchfork. “We do know that Shannon has a target on his back due to the false allegations in this RICO indictment. We remain committed to ensuring his safety with hopes to get him back home to his family.”

Stillwell is charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act, two counts of murder, and criminal street gang activity. He has maintained his innocence on all charges.