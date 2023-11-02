Bossip Video

After almost a year of peculiar circumstances, the jury for Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has finally been seated.

At the top of the year, the rapper’s case began and after 10 months, there is finally some progress. This case has had a string of outrageous incidents that have delayed the selection process from day one. One potential juror skipped out for a vacation, another was caught filming and others found a way to waste the court’s time. Not only that, but lawyers on the case even disrupted the jury selection process with their actions and a few almost ended up in jail.

Now according to 11Alive, the jury has finally been seated and the biggest RICO trial in Fulton County history is set to get underway. Young Thug and six others are now set to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, after prosecutors and defense attorneys chose 12 jurors and six alternates comprised of seven black women, two white women, two black men and one white man. There’s a long road ahead for the jurors as the prosecution is reportedly set to call over 300 witnesses.

As previously reported, on May 9, 2022, Young Thug was arrested outside his Atlanta home. Initially the rapper née Jeffery Lamar Williams, was charged along with 27 other individuals, but that number has dropped to just seven. The rapper’s cohort Gunna and several others took an Alford Plea while the rest of the defendants have been split into their own cases. Within an 88-page grand jury indictment, the group was collectively accused of 181 instances of gang activity.

It’s safe to say Thugger is in the fight of his life, but may the odds be in his favor.