The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is mourning one of their stars following his sudden passing.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Andre Braugher died following a brief illness, his rep confirmed to Page Six. He was 61.

The beloved actor was best known for playing Baltimore homicide detective Frank Pembleton on the police procedural series Homicide: Life On The Street in the ’90s.

In more recent years, he went on to star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt, where we worked alongside Andy Samberg and Terry Crews. During his eight seasons with the show–which aired between 2013 and 2021–he earned two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy Award nominations.

Following his unexpected passing, Crews was one of the first of Braugher’s former co-stars to honor him on social media.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” the actor, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the series, wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” he continued. “This hurts. … I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.” Crews concluded, “You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. ðŸ˜¢”

Braugher was also honored by his TV husband, Marc Evan Jackson.

He posted a sweet photo with the late actor’s arms wrapped around him tightly, writing in his caption: “O Captain. My Captain.”

Chelsea Peretti pointed out that she’s not only mourning the loss of her friend, but her Brooklyn Nine-Nine charater Gina Linetti’s friend.