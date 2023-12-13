Bossip Video

You told Harpo to cast Bey or Rih????

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about some of the struggles she encountered while making the second film adaptation of The Color Purple.

During a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey–who returns as a producer for the film alongside Steven Spielberg–said that there was pressure to land a big-name star for the movie in order to ensure a hit.

“To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40â€¯million, the interest in the cast would be very different,” Winfrey said. “Once the film moved to $90 to $100â€¯million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. ‘Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?'” “So we’re sitting in a room saying, ‘Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job,'” the former talk show host recalled. She even referenced Beyoncé’s tour this year, adding, “I do remember conversations about, ‘Y’all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.’ It wasn’t even a negotiation, because you’re not getting Beyoncé.”