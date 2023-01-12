Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon & More Join Tyler Perry’s WWII Epic ’Six Triple Eight’

It’s Tyler Perry’s world–we’re just living in it

Tyler Perry‘s latest Netflix film Six Triple Eight is shaping up to be something special based on the ensemble cast that officially includes Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Pam & Tommy), Jay Reeves (The Tax Collector), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Moriah Brown (Power Book II: Ghost), Baadja-Lyne Odums (Ruthless), Gregg Sulkin (The Throwback), with Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Susan Sarandon, and Oprah Winfrey.

Six Triple Eight (written and produced by Perry) tells the inspiring true story of the incredible women of the only all-Black, all-woman World War 2 Battalion who were given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

A herculean task that most thought to be impossible, the 855 women not only succeeded but did it in half the time they were given. Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home.

The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: “No Mail, Low Morale” which exemplified the heroism of these women who weren’t just delivering mail, but hope as well.

The story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion has been kept out of history books and ignored by the national spotlight, until now — nearly 75 years later.

On March 14th, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal–Congress’ highest honor.

Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine, Six Triple Eight will mark Tyler Perry’s fourth Netflix film following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and A Jazzman’s Blues, which trended in the Top 10 in 55 countries

Joining Tyler Perry as producers on the film are Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios, and Executive Producers Peter Guber for Mandalay Pictures and Kerry Washington.