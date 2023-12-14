Bossip Video

A wildly popular competition series has RUvealed the star-studded line-up of guest judges who’ll help crown “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Attention all squirrel friends, MTV has announced the celebs who will join Emmy award-winning host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison for the 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A press release confirmed that guest judges will include Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Charlize Theron as well as acclaimed musician Becky G who’ll judge during the two-episode premiere airing on Friday, January 5, and Friday, January 12. Episodes will follow the 90-minute format and air on Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

In addition to Theron and G, this season’s guest judges also include Law Roach, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Season 16 of Drag Race will feature 14 queens vying for the crown and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App.

Play

The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA),

Dawn (Brooklyn, NY),

Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX),

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA),

Megami (Brooklyn, NY),

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL),

Mirage (Las Vegas, NV),

Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL),

Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA),

Plasma (New York, NY),

Q (Kansas City, MO),

Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA),

and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

Play

Will YOU be watching RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 when it premieres Friday, January 5 at 8/7 c on MTV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race and the after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer.