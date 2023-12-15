Bossip Video

Doja Cat is setting the record straight as rumors about her and the way she feels about her fans continue to circulate online.

In recent months, Doja Cat has been in the headlines more for her personal antics than she has for her music. She’s constantly stirring the pot online, whether it’s unusual banter with her fans or wearing clothing that makes even her most loyal followers question their fandom.

This week, she sat down with Ebro Darden for an interview about her latest album, Scarlet. During their conversation, she touched on her relationship with her fans after becoming “too f***ing famous”, her desire to step back from the spotlight, and wanting to keep more things to herself.

“I think that I’m way too f***ing famous, 100%,” she began. “I’m doing what I can slowly but surely to separate myself from this narrative or whatever this world is that I built. I’m fine tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it. I feel like it doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter what some people know. I don’t need to explain myself, I don’t.” Doja continued, “I don’t need to prove myself to a bunch of people who are just going to project no matter what I say too. There’s people who are incredibly dogmatic. It doesn’t matter what the fuck you do, what you say make, they’re always going to stand by, that person’s evil. Or, that person’s this or that person’s that.”

When it comes to the common argument that she hates her fans, the musician insisted the whole thing is a big misunderstanding. “One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans.’ Not once,” Doja clarified. “But it’s a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans. I never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.” “It’s definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I’m fine with that. I don’t need to have to explain my sense of humour or explain comedy to anyone,” she insisted. “If people don’t see the joke, then they just don’t see the joke. It’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”

During their conversation, Doja also responded to a question about “the T-shirt incident,” which refers to a photo she uploaded to Instagram in October.

On her shirt was a picture of Sam Hyde, a comedian who initially became famous for a spoof Ted Talk skit and Adult Swim sketch show. The show was cancelled after one season in 2016 after Buzzfeed reported Adult Swim allegedly found several coded racist messages in the show, including swastikas.

The “Paint The Town Red” rapper took the photo down, but in the interview, she stood her ground.

“You can’t know everything,” she said, going on to describe the alleged neo-Nazi on her shirt as “somebody who I thought was funny…It’s not an attack.”

To hear more, check out the full interview down below: