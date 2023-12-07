Bossip Video

Instagram launches ‘Close Friends” special edition podcast featuring Doja Cat and Ice Spice discussing fame, fashion, and celebrity crushes.

To commemorate Instagram’s 2024 Trend Talk the social media platform has a special edition podcast. Ice Spice and Doja Cat sit down in their first on-screen meeting to talk about fashion, music, DMs, celebrity crushes, and more. Close Friends Only will be available today and is produced by IG and The Unwell Network according to a press release.

In the preview above Doja asks Ice Spice about proper close friends etiquette and her personal checklist before adding someone.

“How would someone make the cut for your close friends list? What’s the checklist?” Doja Cat asks Ice Spice. “The checklist would have to be we’ve met in person atleast once. Yea thats about it” said Spice. “Well Damn. Put Me on there.” Doja Cat requested.

Also in the special edition podcast Ice Spice reveals her childhood celebrity crush. Unsurprisingly she revealed it was none other than Usher.

“Ugh, it’s so embarrassing,” the 23-year-old star replies, before Doja eventually convinces her to spill the tea. “It was Usher,” Ice reveals. “I saw him at the Met Gala and it was my first time ever seeing him, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s him.” “He’s beautiful,” Doja says, and Ice Spice agrees by noting, “Gorgeous man.”

We might need Ice Spice to explain how Usher is an embarrassing crush, we’ve heard worse selections before. Additionally in the podcast the two address misconceptions of themselves, juicy DMS, favorite memes, how to flirt, and more. “Trend Talk with Doja Cat & Ice Spice” is an episode you won’t want to miss. Currently, the two are on the road touring together which seems to have sparked a good friendship between the two.

The Close Friends podcast drops later today everywhere you listen to podcasts including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.