Roy Hargrove, named “the most impactful trumpeter of his generation” by The New York Times, has a legacy that’s still going strong amid a new musical release.

Blue Engine Records, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s (JALC) in-house record label, is announcing that it’s celebrating Hargrove’s legacy with the recent release of an unearthed gem from the JALC archives; Roy Hargrove’s The Love Suite: In Mahogany.

A press release describes the project from the artist who passed away in 2018 as a never-before-heard, one-time live performance of original Hargrove music “meant to captivate audiences who have been longtime fans of Roy Hargrove or are now learning of his legacy through the release.”

Commissioned by Jazz at Lincoln Center to compose and perform The Love Suite: In Mahogany, a then-23-year-old Hargrove demonstrated a remarkably mature approach to his craft. For the first time, this historic concert—captured at Alice Tully Hall in 1993 during one of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s earliest seasons—is available via digital streaming platforms. The Love Suite: In Mahogany, produced by Willie Jones III, alumnus of Hargrove’s sextet and RH Factor, showcases the trumpet virtuosity and soulful songwriting for which Hargrove continues to be celebrated.

Prior to his passing, Hargrove collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, Common, Questlove, Mos Def and laid the groundwork for later generations who wanted to duplicate his signature sound.

This is late-trumpeter’s second posthumous album release, his first came out in 2021.

