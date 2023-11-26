Bossip Video

After clowning struggling rappers for years, Drake surprisingly released the instrumentals from his Scary Hours III project.

When Drake released his latest project For All The Dogs he thought he could dip away for a hiatus. After releasing the project he alleged he was stepping away due to health issues involving his gut. However, once the project was released the reactions and chatter were too loud to ignore. He ended up in a petty exchange with rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden and sent shots to a few others.

Surprisingly shortly after he announced he would be releasing an expansion pack for the album titled Scary Hours III.

Scary Hours III gave consumers what they seemingly wanted from the original project. In the six tracks, Drake returned to his bar-heavy punchlines and gritty raps and won the people back over. He also put his messy boots on and threw unnamed jabs at his opposition. Even with the praise, the expansion feels like it came and went which is likely Drake’s point. He is the chef so let him cook and accept what’s on the plate because his recipes pay the bills. Most recently, Drake released the instrumentals from Scary Hours III for all the failed rappers to try their best impersonations. This is an unusual move for the Canadian rapper, so it’s likely he is baiting someone to the ring.

You can grab the instrumentals below.