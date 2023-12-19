Bossip Video

After being suspended indefinitely, Warriors star Draymond Green has reportedly begun counseling.

Last week the Golden State Warriors forward finally crossed the line for the last time when he flagrantly fouled Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic. After being ejected from the game, he was suspended indefinitely.

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms that Green is undergoing counseling and “has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity.”

Despite his eagerness to get back on the court, however, Charania reports that he will still miss at least three weeks minimum. Details of what is required for his full return haven’t been made public, but his suspension could go past January of the new year.

When news broke of Green’s suspension, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he believed that it was necessary.

“To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond,” Kerr said per The Athletic. “I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life and that’s not an easy thing to do. That’s not something you say, ‘OK, five games and then he’s going to be fine.’”

After Draymond Green returns, all eyes will surely be on him. Do YOU think he’ll turn over a new leaf?