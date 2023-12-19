After being suspended indefinitely, Warriors star Draymond Green has reportedly begun counseling.
Last week the Golden State Warriors forward finally crossed the line for the last time when he flagrantly fouled Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic. After being ejected from the game, he was suspended indefinitely.
Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms that Green is undergoing counseling and “has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity.”
Despite his eagerness to get back on the court, however, Charania reports that he will still miss at least three weeks minimum. Details of what is required for his full return haven’t been made public, but his suspension could go past January of the new year.
When news broke of Green’s suspension, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he believed that it was necessary.
“To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond,” Kerr said per The Athletic. “I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach and his life and that’s not an easy thing to do. That’s not something you say, ‘OK, five games and then he’s going to be fine.’”
After Draymond Green returns, all eyes will surely be on him. Do YOU think he’ll turn over a new leaf?
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.